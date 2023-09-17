What We Know So Far About the Armed Man at the RFK Jr Event

The LAPD revealed that Adrian Paul Aispuro (D.O.B 08-13-79) was the man who showed up at the RFK Jr. event armed, pretending to be a US Marshal. He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Aispuro’s bail has been set at $35,000.

The New York Post reported that Aispuro’s brother, Raymond, dropped him off at the event and said the entire matter was a misunderstanding. He said his brother is an unemployed Emergency Medical Technician and had been told there was a security job for him there.

The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines, was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and belt clip federal ID,” Kennedy said early Saturday on X. “He identified himself as a member of my security detail.”

A bizarre, threatening video uploaded to TikTok on July 31 appears to show Adrian Paul Aispuro in the same outfit he was arrested in. He doesn’t make sense in the video. At one point, he said if he doesn’t make it back, “call the Commander-in-Chief, Donald J. Trump.”

The Daily Beast claims he is a “Trump-loving internet conspiracy theorist.” They didn’t offer evidence other than his brother said it was the case, and the poser mentioned Donald Trump in the TikTok video.

RFK thanked the police and his security for their quick action.

As you know, the Biden regime rejected RFK’s request for a Secret Service detail. RFK reiterated his hope of getting Secret Service protection from Joe Biden in the X post.

As a Kennedy, Biden should provide the protection immediately.

I’m very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. The man, wearing two shoulder… pic.twitter.com/vvJc0Gtk4o — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 16, 2023

Some blogs report that he has the same last name as El Chapo’s wife, who was released yesterday from a California prison. There’s no connection other than the name from what we know. I doubt El Chapo’s wife would be stupid enough to use a relative to try to kill RFK Jr.

Related