Wicked Ladies of The View Viciously Insult Young Republicans

The wicked dingbats of The View insulted young Republicans and called conservatives “extremists” and “insurrectionists” to laughter during a broadcast this week.

Joy Behar began the latest nasty conversation by trashing young Republicans.

“The young generation of Republicans are dumb. You’ve got that, you’ve got that Vivek Ramaswamy [she couldn’t pronounce his name], you’ve got Marjorie Taylor Greene, you’ve got, oh, wait for a second, Lauren Bubblehead, Matt Gaetz, you have all these people who went along with the insurrection [which never happened], who believed that Trump won…

“… they’re liars; they are the new generation of the Republican Party. Do you want that?…

Some fake Republican woman on the panel jumped in and trashed conservatives as “far-right.”

“No, and I don’t think that that’s I don’t think that’s the case they’re all with the exception of Vivek in hyper-gerrymandered districts where they can get elected there for life because it’s such a far-right district…”

She went on to call them “extremists” who don’t believe in climate change, who don’t believe in gay rights…”

It’s hard to believe this show is allowed to go on, and even harder to believe people think it’s funny. It’s only goals are disinformation, misinformation, and hate.

Watch:

