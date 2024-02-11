What You Didn’t Know About the Failed Border Bill

There is information you must know what was in the failed border bill because our lawmakers said they might bring it back in another form. I imagine you don’t know how much this bill would fund countries worldwide.

You need to know about a lesser-known item in the failed border bill: the US pays countries to take back its citizens.

Text from the Senate border bill:

For an additional amount for the “Economic Support Fund.“

$415,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2026: Provided, That of the total amount made available under this heading in this Act, $230,000,000 shall be made available to increase foreign country capacity to accept and integrate returned and removed individuals, which shall be administered in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security, including to address partner government requests that enable the achievement of such objectives, as appropriate.”

P. 85 on this link:

In other words, we have to pay the illegal aliens’ country of origin to take its own citizens back. This is a giveaway to mostly communist and terrorist countries. Trump got them to do it for free. To top that, Alejandro is in charge of it.

Another $186,000,000 will be spent reducing “irregular” migration, which could just mean they will do it more orderly.

You should know that the “Economic Support Fund” is a catchall for wild spending globally to allegedly spread human rights and democracy. It’s a globalist behemoth that spends US tax dollars all over the world and grows the US government. It is in so many of our bills.

Your elected representatives are selling you out.

Additionally, the bill cuts the codified, allowable 5,000 illegal aliens a day, but it would be up to Joe Biden in the end.

I already mentioned that the bill has a special provision for asylum. Asylum is a path to citizenship. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, open-borders Mayorkas, would have the ultimate power over who gets asylum.

It basically gives all Afghans a path to citizenship.

Other problems with the so-called bipartisan border bill — that was really all about money for Ukraine — as delineated by Heritage: Continues “catch and release” and guts the mandatory detention statute; expands and codifies Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s mass parole abuse; continues to encourage asylum fraud and accelerates work permits; ccepts and codifies crisis levels of daily illegal immigration.

What a deal! Oh, and by the way, the major negotiator, Democrat Rep. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, is on Biden’s National Advisory Board. He only works for him.

