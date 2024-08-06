What You Might Not Know About Weirdo Tim Walz

Tim Walz, a goofy weirdo, is Kamala Harris’s new vice presidential running mate. He is so far to the left that he makes Bernie Sanders look moderate. Walz doesn’t do much for the ticket but it does solidify their hardcore left values.

Walz kept schools closed and punitive statewide masking regulations in place during the pandemic but allowed mass looting and arson in Minneapolis before ultimately calling in the National Guard. The natives burned down buildings, and the police were forced to flee. Walz later admitted the riot response was “an abject failure,” while the National Guard said Walz’s order lacked clarity. He is wishy-washy.

During the pandemic, Walz issued a unilateral stay-at-home order. He mandated businesses and public parks to be closed. When residents began disregarding the order, Walz created a hotline for people to report their neighbors breaking the rule. He liked the whole Nazi snitching idea of turning neighbors against one another.

After plans were laid out for Minnesota bars and restaurants to reopen following pandemic shutdowns, churches were indefinitely banned from more than ten people gatherings. It wasn’t until the Catholics and the Lutherans sent a letter to Walz claiming they planned to violate the order that Walz finally undid the ban. He’s a nutjob.

Walsh famously told Anderson Cooper that he wanted to invest in a “ladder factory” to help illegal immigrants climb Trump’s border wall. Yep, he loves the idea of the US without borders.

Kamala took the far-far-left looney bird over the Jew, who is intelligent as far left as he might be.

God help all of us, but especially Israel if these two fools win.