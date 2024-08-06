Pakistani Arrested for Planning to Kill President Trump & Others

A Pakistani national with Iranian ties has been charged with murder for hire and a failed assassination plot against President Trump and other public officials.

The complaint was unsealed on Tuesday in Brooklyn. They charged an Asif Merchant, also known as Asif Raza Merchant, a 46-year-old Pakistani national, with murder for hire targeting a US government official on American soil.

The plot was forwarded by law enforcement before it could be executed.

FBI investigators believe that targets of the plot included Trump and other current and former US government officials.

He sounds like another idiot who probably could never have implemented it, but given the poor security around Donald Trump, maybe he could have.

The Plot to Assassinate Someone

Merchant allegedly orchestrated the plan to assassinate US officials after traveling from Iran to the United States in April of this year. When he arrived in New York City, he contacted an individual he believed could assist him with his scheme. [Is he an illegal alien?]

This individual reported Merchant’s intentions to law enforcement and became a confidential source. In early June, Merchant revealed the outline of his plan to the confidential source. He said it would be a one-time event and made a gesture with his hand like he was shooting someone with a gun while discussing the killing. He had plans to steal documents from a residence, organize protests, and ultimately assassinate a political figure or government official.

Merchant paid the confidential source $5000 cash in advance for his service and delivered the payment on June 21. He made plans to leave the country on July 12, 2024, one day after Trump‘s assassination attempt. The FBI grabbed him before he left.

Trump knew of this plot before his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Allegedly, the Secret Service ramped up security after receiving the Intel about the plot. Yet we know from what happened in Butler that they did a terrible job, and I still want to know if someone deliberately left President Trump vulnerable. I tend to not believe they did, but I’d like more information.