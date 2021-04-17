What’s really happening in Myanmar (Burma), a cautionary tale









As I watch the destruction and death in Myanmar — Burma, it reminds me of Speaker Pelosi attempting to get Generals to go along with a military coup. She suggested it to the Generals and they abruptly rejected the idea.

Let, Burma serve as a cautionary tale because we have leaders who are capable of doing exactly what happened in Myanmar also known as Burma.

As the coup in Myanmar took place on February 1st, this teacher was doing her aerobics out in the open, completely unaware of the coup by the military over the fragile democratic government. After a decade of democratic rule, elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her party are among hundreds of people detained, including an Australian professor who serves as Suu Kyi’s advisor.

Originally the video was posted by the Physical Education Teacher at Ministry of Education, Myanmar Khing Hnin Wai herself at this Facebook link: https://t.co/XieyAQnq4W pic.twitter.com/eNCy1YIH1h — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 1, 2021

Myanmar or Burma has over 135 different ethnic minorities. They make up about a third of the Myanmar population of 54 million. They were ignored so the military took over from 1962 to 2011.

Aung San Suu Kyi fought for freedom from the military and was kept under house arrest for 15 years.

Under international pressure, the military gave up some of its power and there was a referendum. In 2015 Ms Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy(NLD) won.

Suu Kyi’s reputation was tarnished for allegedly cooperating with the military. And the minority populations are unhappy and claim there is a genocidal campaign against the Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic minority group.

Last November Myanmar had its first election since that one in 2015, and the NLD won again, in a massive landslide victory.

The military immediately claimed the elections were fraudulent, even though the electoral commission declared there were no significant problems.

The military threatened a coup, no one listened, and as Parliament was ready to assemble, the military took over.

Since then, people have protested. It often ends in killings.

WATCH: On Apr 17 in #Mogok around 1pm ,a man who was shot in his legs was crawling to escape from Military terrorists,however, locals said he was abducted later on. Because of gunfire in #Mogok, 3 were confirmed death and at least 5 were wounded.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/YDKh0ctp3t — Winter 🐻 (@sfys_nn) April 17, 2021

Actor @zenn_kyi and Director Christina Kyi, a celebrity couple, were arbitrarily arrested at Yangon Airport today by the military junta. The Kyis are US citizens.@USEmbassyBurma @SecBlinken Their son and another woman were detained too.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #FreeTheKyis pic.twitter.com/pJxnuvMXnU — MiMi Aye (မီးမီးအေး) (@meemalee) April 17, 2021

Video footage of military terrorists carrying dead bodies of protesters away with trolly in ShweKu, Mogok. NUG ASSEMBLE #Apr17Coup #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/29Infi5J1L — Moh Moh (@MohMoh062013) April 17, 2021

Mandalay: Multiple protest rallies took to the streets on this Myanmar New Year day in supporting National Unity Government (@NUGMyanmar) and demonstrating against military regime.

NUG ASSEMBLE #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Apr17Coup pic.twitter.com/6dBGWyhl77 — lynnxx (@Hmue00725699) April 17, 2021

📍Hledan At least 5 boys were forced to kneel down, brutally BEATEN and ABDUCTED by Junta’s Terrorists in front of High School, Hledan around 12:15pm. Terrorists also confiscated the arrestees’ bicycles. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Apr17Coup #OpCCP pic.twitter.com/WZ8H9omVh2 — Ahngelay (@Halloweenhtet) April 17, 2021

Our renowned artist @maytoekhine was detained by terrorists since she’s using all of her voice to spread awareness about situations in Myanmar since Day 1. She’s strong woman who stands firmly with Justice. We all call for #ReleaseTheDetainees.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/1mQFDi7yBi — Milk Tea Alliance Myanmar 🇲🇲 (@MilkTeaMM_MTAM) April 17, 2021

On Apr 17 around 12:07pm, two youths were abducted by Military terrorist forces at 6th Street, Hledan. Locals also said that another 3 people from Hledan main road were also abducted because they wore black.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Apr17Coup pic.twitter.com/aiOhrjBbnN — Myanmar Need Democracy🇲🇲 (@KhaingEiKhaing) April 17, 2021

