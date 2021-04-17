What’s really happening in Myanmar (Burma), a cautionary tale

M. Dowling
As I watch the destruction and death in Myanmar — Burma, it reminds me of Speaker Pelosi attempting to get Generals to go along with a military coup. She suggested it to the Generals and they abruptly rejected the idea.

Let, Burma serve as a cautionary tale because we have leaders who are capable of doing exactly what happened in Myanmar also known as Burma.

As the coup in Myanmar took place on February 1st, this teacher was doing her aerobics out in the open, completely unaware of the coup by the military over the fragile democratic government. After a decade of democratic rule, elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her party are among hundreds of people detained, including an Australian professor who serves as Suu Kyi’s advisor.

Myanmar or Burma has over 135 different ethnic minorities. They make up about a third of the Myanmar population of 54 million. They were ignored so the military took over from 1962 to 2011.

Aung San Suu Kyi fought for freedom from the military and was kept under house arrest for 15 years.

Under international pressure, the military gave up some of its power and there was a referendum. In 2015 Ms Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy(NLD) won.

Suu Kyi’s reputation was tarnished for allegedly cooperating with the military. And the minority populations are unhappy and claim there is a genocidal campaign against the Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic minority group.

Last November Myanmar had its first election since that one in 2015, and the NLD won again, in a massive landslide victory.

The military immediately claimed the elections were fraudulent, even though the electoral commission declared there were no significant problems.

The military threatened a coup, no one listened, and as Parliament was ready to assemble, the military took over.

Since then, people have protested. It often ends in killings.

