BlueAnons attempt to rehash the wild Russia conspiracy theory

M. Dowling
Democrats are still pushing the Russia conspiracy. No one thinks Russia is a friend, but in no way are they what Democrat Blue Anons describe. Blue Anons want to distract from the Maoists of China. They love their Chinese Communist Party. And they want to distract from our transformation into a totalitarian state.

The ultimate goal of the American Left is to permanently and completely fundamentally change us into a nation of slaves to the Democrat government under people like Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, AOC, and so on.

Last night, Tucker reviewed the latest Russia conspiracy — the bounty story.

We are playing with fire by demonizing Russia. Are we planning for war?

Watch:

  2. Russia is waiting over by the Ukraine if you faculty lounge heroes want to get some.
    Recruiting offices are open, just look for the rainbow sparkle pony logo.

