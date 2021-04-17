BlueAnons attempt to rehash the wild Russia conspiracy theory









Democrats are still pushing the Russia conspiracy. No one thinks Russia is a friend, but in no way are they what Democrat Blue Anons describe. Blue Anons want to distract from the Maoists of China. They love their Chinese Communist Party. And they want to distract from our transformation into a totalitarian state.

I regret to inform you that #BlueAnon is still in the throes of its wild Russia collusion CONSPIRACY theory. Co-authored, incidentally, by old-timey Russia hoax dudes, including one of the guys who just yesterday was humiliated by implosion of the fake Russia bounty story. https://t.co/ebyghAjquH — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 16, 2021

The ultimate goal of the American Left is to permanently and completely fundamentally change us into a nation of slaves to the Democrat government under people like Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, AOC, and so on.

Last night, Tucker reviewed the latest Russia conspiracy — the bounty story.

We are playing with fire by demonizing Russia. Are we planning for war?

Watch:

