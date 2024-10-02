When Emhoff Isn’t Slapping Girlfriends, He’s Redefining Masculinity

MSNBC host Jen Psaki interviewed Doug Emhoff and said he has redefined masculinity. He went along with it and said he was always like this. Women shouldn’t be treated differently; “it’s not the American way,” he said. In August, WaPo said he is a “modern-day sex symbol.”

Yeah, no, no way. However, we have more evidence it’s not true. He smacked an ex-girlfriend in 2012.

HE SLAPPED HIS GIRLFRIEND

Emhoff allegedly slapped his ex-girlfriend across the face after he thought she was flirting with another man during the former couple’s attendance at a Cannes Film Festival event in May 2012.

Emhoff had reportedly been standing in line waiting for the valet to return his vehicle when he hit his then-girlfriend of three months so hard it caused her to spin around, three friends of the female claimed to a news publication in a bombshell report published Wednesday.

One of his ex-girlfriend’s pals said the woman called her friend immediately after the altercation with Harris’ husband from inside of her cab, where she was described to be “sobbing” hysterically as she explained what went down.

“It was hard to hear her because she was sobbing. She told me she was with a guy and he hit her,” the friend, who is a top New York businessman, recalled. “It was very clear what she was telling me. She said she was with a guy, her date, she was at the Cannes Film Festival, and he hit her. She was in the car with the guy at the time.”

“In later conversations, but pretty contemporaneous with that, she told me more about the guy. It was something like 3 a.m. They were trying to get out of there and they both had been drinking. There was a gigantic line for taxis,” he shared. “[She] went up to one of the valet guys, offered him 100 Euros or whatever, to get to the head of the line. She told me she put her hand on his shoulder. Doug apparently thought that she was flirting, and came over and slapped her in the face.”