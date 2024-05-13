When You Lose CNN’s Fareed Zakaria

When our justice system can become weaponized to take out an opponent, it’s the worst kind of election interference. Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg even initially turned this case down, but the pressure to prosecute Donald Trump was intense. Funded by George Soros, Bragg invented a crime that wasn’t even on the books. How can you break the law when the law doesn’t exist?

“Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime,” a quote ascribed to Soviet secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria, who served under Stalin.

Fareed Zakaria Is a Partisan CNN Anchor

“And the trials against him [Trump] keep him in the spotlight,” Zakaria said, “infuriates his base who sees him as a martyr, and even may serve to make him the object of some sympathy among people in general, who believe that his prosecutors are politically motivated.

“This happens to be true, in my opinion. I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump.

“A majority of Americans are skeptical that Trump will be able to get a fair trial, according to a CNN poll,” Zakaria said.

CNN’S FAREED ZAKARIA: “I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/JgmAKpJCNO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 12, 2024

He also wants the border fixed.

Zakaria talked to ‘Firing Line’ host Margaret Hoover about President Biden’s immigration policy and how he should learn from tactics used by former President Trump. Zakaria says Biden should declare a national security emergency, send in the National Guard and shut down the “broken” asylum system to fix it—even if it gets blocked in court.

Zakaria claimed Biden gave them the bill they wanted, but that was untrue. It was a terrible bill, which was ultimately passed. Other comments Zakaria made about pushing Donald Trump’s policies are interesting.

#JoeBiden should learn from #DonaldTrump‘s border policies and tactics, says @CNN host @FareedZakaria. Zakaria says Biden should declare a national security emergency, send in the National Guard and shut down the “broken” asylum system to fix it—even if it gets blocked in court. pic.twitter.com/ZMGmGJAnVa — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) May 9, 2024

Related