Admin to Cut VA Benefits While Handing Freebies to Migrants?

According to a leaked internal report, the Department of Veterans Affairs is conspiring to strip veterans of much-needed healthcare options.

Daily Caller reports that the Veterans Health Administration commissioned a VA “Red Team” report to plan how to steer more veterans into VA-run facilities instead of independent or “community care” providers.

Neither the House nor Senate VA Committees could get a copy despite multiple requests. Fortunately, Empower Oversight, a government accountability watchdog organization, released the full document.

Second, the report recommends the VA approve fewer community care appointments for veterans across several treatment areas to “mitigate” costs, including emergency care, mental health care, and oncology. In other words, they want to cut.

This is the administration that gives free benefits to people coming illegally.

