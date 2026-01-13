Where It Stands With Iran – Update from the President

President Trump just responded to the Iranian protesters: “HELP IS ON ITS WAY! MIGA!!!”

Journalist and activist Masih Alinejad shared the message from the Iranian protesters on X:

Please help us. The situation here is horrific. It is a full-scale war. The regime’s forces show no mercy. They shoot protesters in the head and heart and even finish off those already wounded on the streets.

In hospitals, the wounded are being kidnapped and killed. Masih, please tell the world we need help.

President Trump is sanctioning any nation that does business with Iran. It’s too late for that in the near term.

The Washington Times:

Iran’s deadly crackdown on protesters could be met by U.S. military strikes. President Trump told reporters he’s looking at “very strong options” and that the U.S. could “hit them at levels they’ve never been hit before.”

… Top White House aides will brief Mr. Trump this week on a range of potential actions against Iran, including cyber operations, according to reports. Iranian officials vowed to respond to any U.S. strikes by attacking American bases in the region. Both countries have also signaled they’re open to direct negotiations.

JK Rowling wrote on X:

If you claim to support human rights yet can’t bring yourself to show solidarity with those fighting for their liberty in Iran, you’ve revealed yourself. You don’t give a damn about people being oppressed and brutalised so long as it’s being done by the enemies of your enemies.

Perhaps the left is too focused on destroying the US.

Leading outlets on the left have been silent on the mass protests in Iran. Some actually support Iran. Unfortunately, the left has concluded that the US is the source of all evil in the world. It’s a thought prevalent in academia, a progressive haven. It swallows the pages of Slate and The Atlantic. We’re evil, so the side we’re on is evil by default.

Linking to a video of Iranians walking around US and Israeli flags, Dr. Maalouf Xeeted:

Iranians refuse to step on the American and Israeli flags and call a supporter of the Islamic Republic dishonorable for doing so.

If you’re wondering why the global left is completely silent about what’s happening in Iran, this is why. They know a free Iran would not only normalize relations with America and Israel, but also become an ally.

They never cared about human rights. The only thing they want is to destroy America, the West, and Israel.

They know that with the Islamic regime gone, and unable to finance Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other terrorist organizations, that goal would become extremely difficult to achieve.

The US Virtual Embassy in Tehran [Get Out]:

Protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries…. Actions to Take:

• Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help.

• If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.

• Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings. • Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans. • Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status.

Dr. Maalouf claims reports indicate 12,000 protesters have been murdered. Only intelligence services would know the truth of that. The Washington Times says 500. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard just fires directly into the protesters, not only rioters.