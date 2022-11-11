Where the Congressional Races Stand at the Moment

The battle for the Senate has come down to three seats, though if Democrats pull out victories in Nevada and Arizona, Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff could be the winning seat for Democrats. The counting continues in Nevada and Arizona with hotly-contested elections for senator and governor in Arizona and Nevada.

It shouldn’t take days to count ballots, and people shouldn’t be mailing in their votes when they can go in person.

SEVEN SEATS AWAY FROM TAKING THE HOUSE

Meanwhile, neither party has reached the winning number of 218 seats in the 435-seat U.S. House of Representatives. But the GOP is slowly moving closer to a slim margin.

Democrats had strong showings in states like Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, they voted for far-left John Fetterman, who cannot perform his duties except to vote ‘yes’ on Democrat initiatives. Democrats just want someone who will vote their way. They even voted for a dead person for the state legislature. They don’t even need a warm body.

Far-left Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly was running just under six percentage points ahead of his opponent Blake Masters in Arizona, and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was just under one percentage point behind challenger Adam Laxalt in Nevada.

Both states were still tabulating ballots for four key seats. Nevada and Arizona also had closely watched governors races that were also too early to call. The more they count, the worse Republican chances get.

In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, are headed to a runoff election on Dec. 6. Warnock is a radical Marxist.

WAIT ON THE VOTE FOR LEADERSHIP

Several GOP senators are pushing their counterparts to delay next week’s expected vote on who will make up the party’s leadership in the upper chamber of Congress, as a trio of uncalled races leaves the electoral map unsettled.

“We are all disappointed that a Red Wave failed to materialize, and there are multiple reasons it did not,” Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah, and Rick Scott of Florida wrote in a letter to their colleagues, according to Politico. “We need to have serious discussions within our conference as to why and what we can do to improve our chances in 2024.”

While seats are still undecided, they should wait.

As a result, Johnson, Lee, and Scott proposed waiting to decide on GOP leadership until all votes are tallied, and all seats are filled.

Conservatives don’t want Mitch McConnell to lead the Senate or Kevin McCarthy to lead the House. McConnell put millions into trying to defeat conservative candidates like Kelly Tshibaka and Dr. Oz. He defunded others like Blake Masters. The Murkowski-Tshibaka race is particularly infuriating. McConnell spent $9 million to defeat Tshibaka that he could have spent saving other candidates. Murkowski is barely a Republican. Murkowski will likely win when absentee ballots and ranked choice ballots are counted. The ranked choice was set up for her to win. She’s mostly winning because of Democrat votes.

Kevin McCarthy funded RINOs over conservatives in several states while pretending he was conservative. They blame Donald Trump for everything but must look at themselves for their share of the blame. They’re a couple of liars.

