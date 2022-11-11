FBI Knew About the “Seditious Conspiracy” But Didn’t Stop It

Anyone who claimed FBI informants were present on Jan. 6 was called a conspiracy theorist. Turns out they weren’t. The seditious conspiracy went on with FBI knowledge thanks to informants, and they didn’t try to stop it.

According to the NY Times. , there was an FBI informant embedded for months in Oath Keeper Stewart Rhodes’s inner circle.

An F.B.I. informant who was embedded for months in the inner circle of Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers militia, is likely to testify as a defense witness at the seditious conspiracy trial of Mr. Rhodes in connection with the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The informant, Greg McWhirter, served as the Oath Keepers’ vice president but was secretly reporting to the F.B.I. about the group’s activities in the weeks and months leading up to the Capitol attack, according to two people familiar with the matter.

He’s not the first FBI source. He’s the second.

Mr. McWhirter is the second known F.B.I. confidential source who was in a position to provide information to federal agents about the Oath Keepers before Jan. 6, raising questions about why investigators did not know more about the attack on the Capitol.

Near the start of Mr. Rhodes’s trial, Abdullah Rasheed, a former Oath Keeper from West Virginia, told the jury that he became alarmed by the violent language Mr. Rhodes used during a video conference with members of his group in November 2020 and provided the F.B.I. with a recording of the call.

“The more I listened to the call,” Mr. Rasheed testified, “it sounded like we were going to war against the United States government.”

Officials at the F.B.I. did not respond to Mr. Rasheed’s initial attempts to contact them. They only reached out to him after Jan. 6. They ignored the tip. [Because they knew and were setting someone up?]

There was a third source.

The F.B.I. also had a confidential source in the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys in the months leading up to Jan. 6. That person, a low-level member of the far-right group, marched with other Proud Boys into the Capitol on Jan. 6. But in meetings with the government before the Capitol was stormed, he told investigators that the organization had not planned to attack the building and stop the certification of the 2020 election.

The head of the Proud Boys also served as a government informant before the Jan. 6 riot.

The NY Times noted that if Mr. McWhirter was embedded for months, It raises “questions about why investigators did not know more about the attack on the Capitol.” If the FBI had all these contacts, why wasn’t it stopped beforehand if it was a “seditious conspiracy” and not a spontaneous riot?

Why did they ignore Rasheed’s tip?

Why is the defense calling McWhirter, not the prosecution?

We still wonder about Ray Epps. Epps was the only MAGA that the Jan. 6 panel liked. Epps is the President of the Arizona chapter of the Oath Keepers. He worked assiduously to get people to invade the Capitol. He was never arrested or charged.

There is more going on here than we know.

