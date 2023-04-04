While People Watch the Bragg Circus, Saudi’s Prince Said he Doesn’t Care to Please the US

Last year, Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman said he “doesn’t care if Biden misunderstood things about him,” and yesterday’s reports indicate he’s no longer interested in pleasing the United States.

We won’t be able to walk this back.

The Story

In an interview with The Atlantic Monthly, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in March 2022 that he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, saying Biden should be focusing on America’s interests.

“Simply, I do not care,” the crown prince said when asked by The Atlantic whether Biden misunderstood things about him. He said it was up to Biden “to think about the interests of America.”

“We don’t have the right to lecture you in America,” he added. “The same goes the other way.”

He felt his human rights were violated when Biden accused him of killing and dismembering propagandist Khashoggi. Biden and the Democrats were vicious, and it was over a radical propagandist trying to overturn the Saudi monarchy.

Prince Salman Is No Longer Interested in Pleasing the USA

Yesterday, Bitcoin reported Saudi Arabia and members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), after announcing cuts to oil production, responded to U.S. President Biden’s National Security Council stating that reducing production is not advisable. According to a recent report, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has told associates that Riyadh is no longer interested in pleasing the United States.

This year, after a 48-year relationship solely with the U.S. dollar, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s finance minister, said the kingdom is open to trading in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

Many analysts and economists have stressed that the petrodollar scheme has propped up the U.S. dollar since 1944.

Threats Won’t Work Either

After the decision, the White House responded to the news by stating that cutting oil production was not advisable. They even made it worse by threatening Saudi Arabia.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report published on April 3, Prince Mohammed “told associates late last year that he was no longer interested in pleasing the [United States].”

“According to a report by Summer Said and Stephen Kalin in the WSJ, “people familiar with the conversation” explained that the prince wants “something in return for anything he gives Washington.” The report also claims that the oil production cut “has major political ramifications and could add to Riyadh’s already significant tensions with Washington.” Last October, Saudi government officials reportedly mocks President Joe Biden over his mental acuity. In July, Biden flew to Saudi Arabia to meet with the prince and pressed the Saudis for more oil production.”

Saudi Arabia has been our ally for decades. Now they are dumping the dollar and joining BRICS. The petrodollar is dead.

We keep hearing how great it is that Finland joined NATO. That’s another distraction. What’s good about it? Finland is now a target instead of a harmless neutral nation. And they have nothing much to offer NATO. NATO is comprised of the US and many nations without armies and fuel.

Did you notice gas is rising as a result of Joe’s policies?

Nice work, Joe.

Related