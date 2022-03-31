While We Were Distracted, Biden Declared War

Joe Biden decided on his own, without Congress, that we are at war with Russia over Ukraine. The reason he came up with it is “a great battle for freedom. A battle between democracy and autocracy. Between liberty and repression.” He also says “we need to steel ourselves for the long fight ahead.”
Must we?
If it’s for freedom or democracy, why won’t we let Donbas vote to become independent or not.
In fact, this is a war of the elites playing politics and duking it out. It’s like Battlebots with the elites coming out with their little robots and playing war.
The elites behind this are autocrats. The people didn’t vote for a great battle. The sanctions so far seriously harm the West.
As the elites cancel Russia, they are weakening the economies and the systems of the West.
The energy sanctions against Russia and their Central Bank are about to hit the EU in a dramatic way. Putin wants to get paid in rubles and Europe won’t do it. They want to continue paying in euros and dollars but they’ve Banned Russia from the currency. Putin gave them a deadline of March 31st. After that, the gas will be turned off. Currently, Europe relies on Russia for 40% of its gas. How do you think that will turn out? So far, Germany is telling the people to wear sweaters and to expect gas rationing.
These are wartime standards. Does anyone think this is what the people want?
Now we have to see if Europe caves and pays in rubles. Will they also have to abandon the SWIFT system and use the new system Russia is using? If they do cave and pay in rubles, does that make the ruble an international currency? It would be another dagger in the heart of the West’s financial system and the euro and the dollar.
The banks begged the West not to ban Russia from SWIFT or ban the Central Bank but they decided to react stupidly.
If Europe thinks Putin is bluffing, they’re very naive. They won’t get that Hail Mary pass.
And the ruble has not collapsed as Biden predicted. Do you see any upside for the EU or the US?
The West probably does want regime change but the only regime changes will be in the West when the people realize what their leaders have done.
Again, who gave Biden the right to declare war? Currently, the war is an economic war bordering on a physical confrontation.
You say the War is between unelected madmen, but this is only half true…the West is currently controlled by mad men and they are unelected and their position is a lie….However, that is not true of Russia, they are fighting to free their people from Nazi’s within the Donbas Region who have killed 14,000 people since 2015 inc the likes of school children walking to school having their heads blown off by Ukraine Nazi snipers etc….see the very many highly disturbing videos of grieving Russian mothers…
I saw a poll which probably is more likely accurate than US polls showing 87% support for the war to support Donbas, this poll also showed 75% support to attack Poland for their Treachery as the Russians see it offering Russian built aircraft etc to use against Russia and for supporting the great big shiny Western lie that Putin is acting alone and is insane and a butcher etc.
Putin has offered a cease fire when the US accepts his perfectly reasonable conditions..
Donbas should be safe from the Nazis and self governed
Russians should be free to live without violence and harassment of any type
UN weapons must be removed from Ukraine
the Ukraine does not become part of NATO
Free and fair elections should be held
And a few other also perfectly reasonable issues I cant think of immediately as am being harassed by birds in my Sydney poll house in the jungle.
This is not Putin’s fault, this is the fault of the West and it’s lying media and continues to be so, most of Putin’s conditions are part of the Minsk agreement and should be enforced by the West, not ignored and lied about ….please dont add your name to the list of inveterate liars i can read anywhere else..should I lose my mind.
Congress? Too stupid and irrelevant to exist.
Feathering their own nests and attending orgies with a big Kobe beef meal afterward around the Uniparty champagne fountain.
This soft weak drooling distracted populace and TOTAL WAR?
Bwahaha! Good luck with that.
No shirking, we’re all in this together.
Forward! Yes we can!
Obiden manages the decline that no one voted for.
Well, allegedly 81 million voted for the Fundamental Transformation.
How about muh democracy.
Breaking-One Hour Ago-Saudi and Chinese officials are in talks to price some of the Gulf nation’s oil sales in yuan rather than dollars or euros.
