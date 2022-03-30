Zelensky Outs Himself, Says the Answer to Russia’s War Is Green Energy

Ukrainian President Zelensky decided to blast out some climate change propaganda in the middle of the war. It’s quite noticeable that he doesn’t look afraid at all for someone thought he wouldn’t live from day-to-day. He even found time to talk about the Build Back Better agenda.

He has the solution for the war and it’s not to negotiate peace. It’s to push green energy to undermine Russia.

While Russia bombs his fellow countrymen, he’s spreading Great Reset propaganda. In a video at The Recount, he urged the NATO alliance to Build Back Better.

No serious-minded, intelligent person thinks that eliminating fossil fuels and going to useless solar and windmills is a way to fight Russia.

He’s no hero. Zelensky is a tool of larger forces, perhaps Klaus Schwab, George Soros, the WEF, the Biden Regime, the US Deep State, Obama, or the CIA.

Who did I leave out?

It’s not as if the WEF and the Biden Regime have hidden their intentions, but this ‘hero’ of Ukraine just outted himself.

This is not normal.

ZELENSKY PUSHES CLIMATE CHANGE IN THE MIDDLE OF HIS PSYOP WAR! INCREDIBLE PROPAGANDA (29TH MAR) pic.twitter.com/EUuPcXyQns — BBlues60 (@BBlues60) March 30, 2022

He spoke to the WEF. Climate change and digital ID were on the menu and on his government website.

Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine at Davos WEF selling out the Ukraine. Joining the European Union, getting World Bank lending to farmers, tax free foreign investment, Climate Change agenda, digital ID.

Wonder why Globalists stand up for 🇺🇦 yet?https://t.co/FoqE7pFrJ9 — bu/ac (@buperac) February 25, 2022

