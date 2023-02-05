While You Watched a Spy Balloon, a Terrorist Luxuriated on a Belize Beach

The MSM is quietly admitting an al-Qaida money courier who attended Owings Mills High School has been released. He served 16 years at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for war crimes, including conspiracy and mass murder. While they call him a money courier, he is so much more. He was planning a second wave 9/11. But now he is in Belize, and he is seen here eating at a seafood restaurant on the beach.

They are leaving a lot out in many of the reports.

Khan pleaded guilty to delivering $50,000 from Pakistan to an al Qaeda affiliate. They used the funds to blow up a Marriott hotel in Indonesia in 2003 and kill an estimated 12 people.

He was selected for a second-wave 9/11 attack in the United States. He enthusiastically agreed to do it.

Khan attended a military commission hearing at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base. He agreed to plead guilty and testify at the trials of other Guantanamo detainees in exchange for a reduced sentence, according to a pre-trial agreement.

He was expected to serve 19 to 25 years in prison.

MAJID PLED GUILTY

Khan pleaded guilty to all the charges against him. The charges included conspiracy, murder in violation of the law of war, attempted murder in violation of the law of war, providing material support for terrorism, and spying. Khan’s attorney, J. Wells Dixon, entered the plea.

Asked by military judge James Pohl if the plea was his wish, Khan said, “Yes, sir.”

Majid disputed that he took an oath to join al Qaeda. Although he was arrested in March 2003, Khan delivered the money to finance the August 2003 Marriott hotel bombing in Indonesia.

“I volunteered to do a lot of things,” Khan said of his work for al Qaeda.

The admitted al Qaeda operative pleaded guilty to working with Mohammed (KSM, the architect of 9/11) in helping to facilitate the August 2003 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia, which killed 11 or 12 people and left 150 injured. Khan also pleaded guilty to his attempt to assassinate former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. Majid also pled guilty for plotting to poison water reservoirs and exploding gasoline storage tanks at U.S. gas stations.

“KSM [Mohammed] wanted the accused [Khan] to become a new model for ‘sleeper’ agents in the United States because the accused was married, spoke fluent English had a valid U.S. travel document, could maintain a low profile, and easily assimilate without detection. … [Majid Khan] agreed … to serve as a sleeper agent for KSM, and was committed to the idea,” the stipulation of fact signed by Khan noted.

HE’S OFF TO BELIZE

U.S. military officials said Thursday that they released Majid Khan to Belize. The Pakistani citizen claimed he was tortured at CIA sites. Majid said he was allegedly hung upside down, waterboarded, and deprived of sleep. The only way a mass murderer like him could get out is by claiming CIA torture. It helped him at trial.

They claim he had completed his sentence, but the minimum sentence was 19-25 years. He was released to Belize after the nation struck an agreement with the Biden administration to take him.

What did we give Belize for this?

HE’S SORRY

“Today, more than 16 years after he was brought to Guantánamo Bay and almost a year after he completed a military commission sentence there, pursuant to a plea and cooperation agreement with U.S. authorities, Majid Khan was transferred to Belize,” his legal team said in a statement.

“He is the first of the prisoners transferred from secret CIA detention to Guantánamo in September 2006 to be released and the first third-country resettlement by the Biden administration. Mr. Khan and his legal team are deeply grateful to Belize for offering him a chance to begin a new life.”

“I have been given a second chance in life and intend to make the most of it,” said Khan in a statement issued by his legal team.

“I deeply regret the things that I did many years ago, and I have taken responsibility and tried to make up for them…I continue to ask for forgiveness from God and those I have hurt…I am truly sorry. The world has changed a lot in 20 years, and I have changed a lot as well…I promise all of you, especially the people of Belize, that I will be a productive, law-abiding member of society. Thank you for believing in me, and I will not let you down. My actions will speak louder than my words.”

Two more mass murderers will be released soon. Democrats want to dump our valuable Guantanamo prison.

On Thursday, Eamon Courtenay, the foreign minister of Belize, called his country’s decision to resettle Mr. Khan “a humanitarian act.”

Don’t doubt Courtenay was paid off, and how is it that Majid Khan is luxuriating at a seafood restaurant on the beach? Did he get a pack of cash too?

