Murder of an Innocent White Doctor in Cold Blood

Allegedly, potential racist Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, a black man, murdered an innocent white doctor. He allegedly screamed slurs as he killed him in cold blood. The moment was captured on film.

Dr. Michael Mammone, 58, was cycling on the Pacific Coast Highway, California, when a white Lexus driven by Smith ran over him. Smith had allegedly sped through a red light at an intersection on Wednesday at around 3 pm. It’s on tape.

After running him over, Smith jumped out of his car and stabbed the doctor in his back multiple times. Brave bystanders tackled the attacker to the ground.

Smith, trained as an accountant, has an arrest record. He was allegedly ranting about “white privilege” as he committed his heinous crime. Allegedly, the police weren’t aware of the racial slurs.

Smith and Mammone, an emergency care physician, did not know each other.

Heavy reports Smith is a Rastafarian. Rastafarians are racist extremists. Smith posted about “white privilege” and his support for Joe Biden on social media.

Police don’t have a motive and didn’t know about the slurs Smith shouted as he killed the doctor in cold blood.

Hospital staff told the television station that Mammone “was an amazing doctor” who often biked and was killed less than a mile from the hospital.

“That’s the irony of this whole thing. If a patient was brought in his condition he would have done everything he could to save that person. He has saved so many lives here, and he died very close to where he saved hundreds of lives,” said cardiologist Dr. Dawn Aatwal to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Laguna Beach, CA: Neighborhood cam captures the moment Dr. Michael John Mammone (58) was struck by a vehicle and stabbed. The suspect Vanroy Evan Smith (39) of Long Beach was taken into custody for suspicion of murder. Knife found at the scene. No motive at this time. pic.twitter.com/1TIpfvkqz5 — DeL2000 (@DeL2000) February 3, 2023

In cold blood

A doctor riding his bike in Orange County, CA was run over & stabbed to death allegedly by Vanroy E Smith. A witness said the suspect shouted racial slurs against white victim & ranted about white privilege during the killing. Smith had posted about white privilege before on FB. pic.twitter.com/dkPkxfBfHC — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 4, 2023

