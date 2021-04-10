White House to dole out cash bribes to Central American leaders to slow migration









The White House will pay off Central American leaders in cash to slow migration. It’s a bribery scheme.

The potential cash transfer program would be targeted at residents of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, Roberta Jacobson, the exiting White House’s southern border czar, told the NY Post.

It’s equivalent to the pallets of cash and gold that Obama sent to Iran on Revolutionary Guard planes. Some of the leaders in these countries are criminals and thugs.

“We’re looking at all of the productive options to address both the economic reasons people may be migrating, as well as the protection and security reasons,” Jacobson told the outlet in an interview.

Bribery and extortion are never productive.

Not counting the thousands who slip through without being caught, 172,000 came in illegally in March alone. We don’t know who they are, how many have COV, but we do know they are being sent to every state in the Union.

We are facing inflation over insane Democrat spending. Inflation destroys the poor, the elderly and then hits the middle class. So, why not send cash to thugs.

All Biden has to do is reinstitute the agreements with Mexico and Central America, but he won’t. This illegal immigration will lead to the Democrat Party’s permanent electoral majority and a dictatorship.

