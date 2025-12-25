White Nitwits of 2020

Watch the white people who apologized for being white in 2020 to serve communist anarchist guilt-mongers following the drug overdose death of George Floyd. Their website seems to be gone. I wonder why.

I don’t know who these people are, but they are celebrities.

They don’t like the police, who are people risking their lives for people like them. If they looked at actual statistics, maybe they wouldn’t have become clown-world celebrities.

Don’t be like these people: think independently and use your common sense.