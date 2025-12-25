President Bukele Offers to Release CECOT Prisoners to Hillary

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele took Hillary Clinton to the woodshed. Hillary, with no knowledge of CECOT whatsoever, said that torture was taking place at the prison.

Bukele responded brutally to the troublemaker:

Madam Secretary Hillary Clinton,

If you are convinced that torture is taking place at CECOT, El Salvador is ready to cooperate fully.

We are willing to release our entire prison population (including all gang leaders and all those described as “political prisoners”) to any country willing to receive them.

The only condition is straightforward: it must be everyone.

This would also greatly assist journalists and your favorite NGOs, who would then have thousands of former inmates available for interviews, making it far easier to find additional voices critical of the Salvadoran government (or willing to confirm whatever conclusions are already expected).

Surely, if these testimonies reflect a systemic reality, a much larger pool of sources should only reinforce the claim, and many governments should be eager to offer protection.

Until then, we will continue prioritizing the human rights of the millions of Salvadorans who today live free from gang rule.

Respectfully,

I’d like to see the criminal aliens taken in by her, Gov. Pritzker, Newsom and a few others.