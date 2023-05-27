White Supremacist Who Wanted to Kill Joe Biden Only Charged with Damaging Property?

On Monday night Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, attempted to crash a U-Haul truck through the security perimeter of the White House. He was arrested. At the scene, he said he was trying to kidnap and kill Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

They found a Nazi flag in his van and claimed he is a white supremacist. Only he’s not white. The case was handled very calmly, given his stated intent.

According to U.S. Park Police. Kandula was slapped with federal charges for threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member, assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

CNN reported that The man accused of crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier near the White House Monday night praised Adolf Hitler to investigators after his arrest and said that he aimed to “kill the President” if necessary to overthrow the government and install himself in power, according to court documents.

Now, just so we’re clear, it’s not like he paraded around in the Capitol or disrupted the meeting of the dopes we elected to the swamp. That would have been unforgivable. All he did was threaten the assassination of the President, Vice President, or family member. Oh, and he was going to overthrow the government.

From Assassination to One Charge of Damaging US Property

The prosecutor downgraded the assassination charge to only one count of “depredation of property of the United States in excess of $1,000.”

We’ll know more when he appears in court on Wednesday, but this is very strange. It’s even stranger than the not-white Hispanic white supremacist case. Stranger than discovering that Larry Elder, who is black, could be a white supremacist too.

The Left wants everyone to think we have a massive problem with white supremacists, but they don’t have any real cases, so they have to invent them. It seems white doesn’t mean WHITE.

“Kandula made threatening comments regarding the White House at the scene, including that he wanted to kidnap and harm President Joe Biden, law enforcement sources told CNN. Authorities are considering the role mental health may have played in this incident, one source said, reports CNN.

So, his case is about mental health. How kind of them and how unlike them. It makes you wonder if the swamp isn’t hiding something. It’s a very swampy case.

