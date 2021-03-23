‘Whitenized’ Ahmad Aliwi Al Issa is the killer of 10 people in Colorado









Whitenized Ahmad Aliwi Al Issa, an allegedly 21-year-old Arvada, Colo. man, is the alleged killer of ten innocent people in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. Included among the dead is a police officer with seven children, one as young as 7 years of age.

We say ‘whitenized,’ because the ‘white men’ haters, mostly white liberals, are rampaging on Twitter about a white man killing these innocent shoppers. His name suggests he is of a different race.

His motive is unknown. People are speculating it’s over masking requirements, and it could be. It could be anything right now.

The victims are Denny Strong, 20, Neven Stanasic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

The officer died in an exchange of gunfire with Ahman that left Ahmad wounded.

He (Ahmad) didn’t say “shit. He just came in and started shooting,” one witness, a student, said.

The roommate said the shooter “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.”

Al Issa, who the media calls Alissa, is an immigrant from somewhere, and police are looking into his background. NBC News already claims, without evidence, that it’s not an act of terror or a hate crime.

The suspect was “significantly injured” following the mass shooting, and was taken to a local hospital, Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said during a Monday evening press conference.

The police actually said he was a “person of interest” when we all know he did it. They are also making a point of saying he’s lived in the U.S. most of his life.

A bloody Al Issa was taped being taken out after he was ordered to surrender.

