Prince who trashed his family will “coach” people as a Silicon Valley exec









Not-so-princely Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is now a CEO at a Silicon Valley startup called Better Up Inc.

It is a coaching and mental health firm.

BetterUp provides coaching and mental health services to clients. The company describes Harry as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.”

He joined after he and his wife Meghan Markle gave a horrendous interview to Oprah Winfrey calling his family racists and liars who nearly drove Markle to suicide. They have really put the survival of the monarchy in jeopardy. And the Royals are great for tourism. Charles is far-left.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report that Harry had joined the startup.

At BetterUp, Harry will have input into product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health, the newspaper reported.

“It’s a meaningful and meaty role,” CEO Alexi Robichaux told the Wall Street Journal.

Harry said he has a “shared passion” for helping people.

“What caught my attention about BetterUp was that the company’s mission to unlock the potential in people everywhere necessitates innovation, impact, and integrity. Their team has been delivering on that work for years,” said Harry.

Harry also said he had personally benefited from coaching provided by BetterUp.

“I’ve personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable. I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective,” Harry said in the blog post.

Harry and his wife have another lucrative venture. Spotify has an exclusive partnership with Archewell Audio, a production company founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While we are not necessarily supporting the Royal Family in general, we do think trashing your family publicly for personal gain is obscene.

