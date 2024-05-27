WHO Boss Fails But “We Will Try Everything And Make It Happen”

After two years, the World Health Organization (WHO) has failed to expand its authority. When you hear the WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, you hear the Chinese Communists. This is a CCP operation. The WHO is deeply entrenched with the Chinese Communist Party.

The treaty/accord unacceptably imposes on national sovereignty.

The Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) failed to agree on a final package of amendments to the IHR.

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body has officially admitted that it has failed to reach a consensus on the text of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.”

You can read the last communist draft document here.

It’s good news for now, but only for now.

In addition to this failure notice, 49 senators and 22 state attorneys general have unequivocally opposed the drastic expansion of the WHO authority.

It’s not over. The WHO Chief Tedros said they must find and solve the bottlenecks.

Tedros continues to lie about COVID-19 to get universal power over disease, travel, speech, and whatever else they come up with. Despite knowing lockdowns, masks, and social distancing did not work and hurt the West, Tedros made them a mandatory part of the treaty.

“We will try everything…and make this happen…because the world needs a pandemic treaty.”

These would-be dictators want our money and our freedom.

WHO Director General dr. Tedros announces the failure of Pandemic Agreement/Treaty. pic.twitter.com/dWggJDylvn — Camus (@newstart_2024) May 27, 2024

Watch this:

The WHO Pandemic Treaty will implement a Medical Dictatorship that will kill Billions of People around our World. President Trump was right about WHO. Dr. Tedros is a Bill Gates appointed Biological Terrorist. WHO spent more money on ‘Personal Expenses’ than on Public Health. pic.twitter.com/oVd3SPjbw9 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) April 13, 2024

This man wants binding enforcement over the next pandemic. He is tied to China. You don’t think they will cause a pandemic? This man is potentially a biological terrorist.

Tedros at the WHO just announced that the coming Global Pandemic Treaty will be binding and enforced. #OneWorldGovernment #NewWordOrder pic.twitter.com/ABJ7LjTFbe — Now The End Begins (@NowTheEndBegins) May 13, 2024

