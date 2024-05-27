God Bless Those Who Died for Our Freedoms

Each year, Americans observe Memorial Day on the last Monday in May. For many, the long weekend means the unofficial start of summer. However, more importantly, Memorial Day is a day to remember all who died so we could be free. Many visit military monuments and gravesites to honor the dead who sacrificed everything.

Volunteers place American flags at headstones in national cemeteries. Red poppies have also been a tradition around Memorial Day for over a century. In fact, National Poppy Day falls each year on the Friday before Memorial Day.

The National Moment of Remembrance Act in 2000 established one minute of silence at 3 p.m. to pay tribute to the members of our armed forces who served and died for our country.

Never forget their sacrifice. Listen to this 104-year-old veteran remembering D-Day in this clip.

