WHO official wants us back in masks even if vaxxed

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A top WHO leader, the WHO that’s in bed with the CCP, urges masks against the DeltaVariant even if fully vaxxed.

“Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission. People need to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces—even if you’re vaccinated.”

Really? Let’s see the science on that. They won’t be able to because most of the studies show masks don’t help.

Our great US advisor is trying to force the vaccine on children even though it is not backed by science. There is a grave risk to admittedly a small number of children, and people under 30 in general, if they have the vaccine. But they are not at great risk from the virus.


