Enough is Enough! Massive London Lockdown Protests



















Enough is enough!

Thousands of people descended on London’s Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon in the latest round of protests against Covid lockdown measures. The music industry has called for some of the protests.

The crowds of protesters marched through Oxford Street, Regent Street, Hyde Park, and Northumberland Avenue as they held placards reading ‘freedom is not for trade’, ‘no to Covid vaccine’ and ‘no to the Covid passport’.

Demonstrators also made their way to Downing Street, with crowds setting off flares and chanting loudly with people heard shouting “shame on you” and pointing towards Number 10, followed by prolonged booing.

Better to wake up late than never. Lockdowns must never happen again. They didn’t work and they destroyed lives. Plus, they weren’t based on the science. The world was lied to for China’s own good.

Aerial view of the London anti-lockdown protests. pic.twitter.com/j3XNiNgBvy — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) June 26, 2021

Huge anti lockdown protest in central London 🙌🏻 don’t take the experimental drug you don’t need it it will change your DNA in the future pic.twitter.com/F3X7PSV31J — Winston Wolf (@Winston11004677) June 27, 2021

Trump flag today at London anti lockdown protests. pic.twitter.com/3QYRpvFD3Z — Big Easy Stocks (@Dave60919714) June 27, 2021

