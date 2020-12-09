WHOA! Eight more states and the President join the Texas lawsuit

THE TEXAS LAWSUIT

Yesterday, the State of Texas filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania and three other states that have seriously damaged the electoral process in their states. Now, other states are concerned that those four states violating their own election law have diminished their votes. Eight states have joined the lawsuit.

The Texas lawsuit claiming the violations of election law in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin, disenfranchise Texas voters is the last shot. The Left claims it is a bizarre, preposterous lawsuit and has no chance of winning.

However, as a point of law, it is hardly bizarre.

Several other states — Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Missouri, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, and South Dakota — have all announced that they will be joining Texas in the suit along with President Trump. It might be hard to ignore.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced late on Monday that his state would back Texas’ lawsuit at the Supreme Court.

“Election integrity is central to our republic,” Schmitt wrote on Twitter. “And I will defend it at every turn. As I have in other cases — I will help lead the effort in support of Texas’ #SCOTUS filing today. Missouri is in the fight.”

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said that after reviewing Texas’ lawsuit: “I have determined that I will support the motion by the State of Texas in all legally appropriate manners.”

Louisiana AG Jeff Landry stated:

“Only the U.S. Supreme Court can ultimately decide cases of real controversy among the states under our Constitution. That is why the Justices should hear and decide the case which we have joined representing the citizens of Louisiana,” Landry said. “Furthermore, the U.S. Supreme Court should consider the most recent Texas motion, which contains some of the same arguments. Louisiana citizens are damaged if elections in other states were conducted outside the confines of the Constitution while we obeyed the rules.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement that he expects the Supreme Court to “act quickly in deciding whether to grant the State of Texas’s request.”

“That decision will instruct me as to how the State of Alabama will proceed in our fight to ensure election integrity,” the statement continued. “The unconstitutional actions and fraudulent votes in other states not only affect the citizens of those states, they affect the citizens of all states — of the entire United States. Every unlawful vote counted, or lawful vote uncounted, debases and dilutes citizens’ free exercise of the franchise. The State of Alabama will continue to pursue any legal remedy available to protect her people from such disenfranchisement. Both our rights and our republic demand it.”

The Lawsuit

Pennsylvania Told the SCOTUS They Have to Ignore or There Might Be Chaos [Riots]

The state of Pennsylvania published their response to the Supreme Court which has rejected the Kelly case opposing move-in ballots. The Kelly case was based on the fact, and it is a fact, that Pennsylvania’s General Assembly violated their own state constitution to change election processes at the last minute.

The response by the state is very troubling, but the most disturbing aspect is claiming the case can’t move forward or there will be riots. Imagine if that is how the Justices would decide the law?

We don’t know because SCOTUS issued an abrupt one-line response, unsigned and without explanation.

