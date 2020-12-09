Violent communists build autonomous zone on a busy Portland street

Newly-re-elected Mayor Ted Wheeler said there will be no autonomous zones and the police are authorized to use all lawful means to end it. Unfortunately, he has taken most of the police’s tools to fight away. They can’t shoot, use tear gas, and so on. In addition, they will be quickly released.

Police have raided the zone and recovered guns, but the loons have piles of large rocks to throw.

The lunatic communists are violently repelling the police.

It’s so bad that the lunatics chased the police away from their new autonomous zone in the middle of a busy street in North Portland. They call it RHAZ for Red House Autonomous Zone. The goal is to protect squatters in a red house they’ve taken over illegally.

The occupiers are Antifa and other extremists.

The RHAZers have called for reinforcements via Twitter. Apparently, that’s okay with Jack Dorsey and his leftist staff. It would only be a problem if the occupiers were conservatives.

THE VIDEOS

I am authorizing the Portland Police to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation on North Mississippi Avenue and to hold those violating our community’s laws accountable. There will be no autonomous zone in Portland. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) December 9, 2020

Antifa and left-wing extremists in Portland have built a new autonomous zone in the middle of north Portland on a busy street. They are protecting the illegal squatters at a house. pic.twitter.com/qF8yOsJfKU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 8, 2020

Antifa attacked @PortlandPolice and made them retreat when they responded to the autonomous zone in north Portland. pic.twitter.com/i00lf59RiN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 8, 2020

Antifa in Portland assaulted responding police at the autonomous zone. They’re reinforcing the barricades with power tools and have assembled a large pile of rocks to throw. Photos: @PDXzane pic.twitter.com/KX8Ycxs7zv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 8, 2020

Here is one of the hard borders of antifa’s new autonomous zone on North Mississippi Ave. in Portland. They’re doing this to protect squatters at a house. Police earlier made a raid & recovered guns. In response, antifa sent out request for reinforcements. pic.twitter.com/xyhGjUaV49 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 8, 2020

Antifa are using Twitter to call for reinforcements at their new autonomous zone in north Portland: pic.twitter.com/cCfSlUhCra — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 8, 2020

Local Portland news team with @KATUNews was surrounded & assaulted by antifa when they went inside the autonomous zone. The female reporter’s hand was left bloodied. https://t.co/PQl3Q8jh1f — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 9, 2020

Sign: “Fascism is capitalism in decay” Some antifa are calling their Portland street occupation the “Red House Autonomous Zone,” or RHAZ. The “Red House” is the name given to a property being illegally occupied by squatters & far-left extremists. pic.twitter.com/t4epsl9pXS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 9, 2020