The “Whole World Hates America,” Says Turkish Minister Soylu!

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has said the “whole world hates America.” Soylu made the comment during a meeting with young people on Tuesday in Istanbul. He said that the United States is losing its global credibility.
Remember when Joe Biden said Donald Trump was making us hated throughout the world?
Minister Soylu thinks there is no such thing as Europe. “Europe is just a train in a convoy made by the Americans, and it’s not something to be exaggerated,” Soylu said.
The world has no love for the United States and the West because of their efforts to impose their culture and values on others, he added.
The interior minister said that he was “not afraid of terrorism” because the activities of terrorists and the efforts necessary to fight them are clear. “But one of the greatest dangers in the world is cultural terrorism, and we are facing cultural terrorism. We are facing a cultural terrorism that’s aimed at destroying the family structure, morality…the civilizations of nations, their history, our religion, our values, traditions, customs, what our mothers and fathers taught us,” Sputnik quoted him as saying.
It sounds like Soylu’s talking about WOKEism and the World Economic Forum. He is also talking about US foreign policies, such as the proxy war with Russia to depose Putin, or our performance in Afghanistan and Vietnam.
We’ve been living off our World War II successes. Fair or unfair, you can say he is not credible, but it is how he feels and how much of the world sees us.
The Odyssey says the reason is our foreign policies:
“But how did the U.S. reach such heights anyway? American political scientist, Samuel P. Huntington states that, “The United States never fought wars on their mainland. They only took care of lives in its country and disregarded those living in other countries.” In order to obtain the power America possesses today, the United States performed a countless number of covert and unjust operations against other countries.”
French President Macron feels that way. He recently made the point that France must go its own way and not be a vassal of the United States.
We don’t work collectively in the US. The US needs to go back to its founding principles of Freedom, the nuclear family, justice, and, I believe, God, or at least god-like values.
Lots of formerly patriotic people, conservatives, are hating America, with cause. Our nation has betrayed us and the founders. If America will restore justice and put decent people in power, which is unlikely, that can be reconsidered. The failure of America is irreversible, because the people who seized power have control of the mechanisms (elections, law enforcement, congress, …) and they have no intention of relinquishing any of that. Describing the actual situation with the accurate pessimism is not disloyal. I think that not realizing the events of November, 2020 to January, 2021 were the destruction of the USA was unpatriotic, as crooks seized control of the nation without protests.
Turkey is only an ally on paper. It was ridiculous that the crooks in charge of the USA were expressing the desire to take Crimea. Imagine trying to get into the Black Sea, which has an inlet less than a mile wide, with Turkey controlling the inlet. Turkey would not allow that. And entry would lead to the loss of a big part of the US fleet, with many thousands dead. The war would spread quickly.
This shows the recklessness of the crooks in charge. The only reason they did not attempt entry is that they would be destroyed over it. The USA is run by crooks and it only gets worse. To actually have top officials express the desire to take Crimea is to be suicidal. That would be similar to Russia threatening to take Annapolis. But in recent years Russia has too much class to talk childishly like the US crooks in charge do.
The Traitor Joe Administration is Destroying America while the Congress sits around masturbating. It’s time for Articles of Impeachment.
MTG wanted RINO McCarthy in charge. So in the midst of a 2+ million a year invasion of the USA, there is no effort to remove Biden or the other top officials who are coordinating our invasion. This make the GOP “leadership” complicit in our destruction. McCarthy travels around playing statesman instead of fulfilling his promises and solemn duties. The term is 15% done and all MTG and Jordan can do is get in front of cameras.
This is a lie and a false image, but it is also the lie that WOKEism is trying to sell to Americans as if we should hate our country and its heritage.
M. Dowling also wrote: “The US needs to go back to its founding principles of Freedom, the nuclear family, justice, and, I believe, God, or at least god-like values.”
I would add: God-like values only come from and understanding of the Creator and His love for people demonstrated in the gifts of His Son to save us from our sins.
It is from a sound relationship with God that people get the power and strength to turn away from sinful selfish and treat others with god-like love using the god-like values he gives us.
That is so right. The USA has done lots of good and some bad too.
I do not think political science is really a science, and the field is filled with this wokeism. (quack quack quack)
The idea that the USA was universally bad in history is propaganda which does much more than just put down America, it puts down all the progress which was made in recent history regarding freedom and quality of life. I conclude that this way of thinking is geared away from freedom and quality of life, because it attacks those things which helped.