Why Does Biden’s Rogue Son Get Secret Service Escorts?

Deadbeat dad Hunter Biden is trying to get his child support lowered and showed up in Little Rock, Arkansas, for his court appearance. A five-car Secret Service motorcade escorted him—your tax dollars at work.

Biden family members are portraying Hunter as a struggling artist before this hearing. He gave a deposition, and his baby mama Lunden Roberts showed up to hear her attorneys grilling him.

The 32-year-old former stripper made the “highly unusual” move to attend the questioning session, the Post states.

The last time he came to court, he came with redacted financials. He was ordered to come with readable records, especially those of his overseas dealings.

Breaking: Hunter Biden escorted by Secret Service motorcade to court appearance in Little Rock, Arkansas. Your tax dollars being used for this scumbag to try to avoid paying child support for his 4 year old daughter! He doesn’t want to have to answer the questions:

1.Did your… pic.twitter.com/hzQjhNqvYS — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) June 16, 2023

Related