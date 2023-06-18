Mama Duck Was Frantic When Her Ducks Fell Through a Sewer Grate

Nassau police officers rescued a group of ducklings Saturday after they fell through a sewer grate in Massapequa.

Authorities say they received a 911 call reporting an agitated mother duck walking dangerously into traffic on Old Sunrise Highway after her four ducklings fell into an approximately 8-foot-deep sewer.

Then they thought of a very clever solution!

The Sentinel was able to get an exclusive interview with Mama Duck, and this is what she had to say.

[Okay, we didn’t get an interview]

