Mama Duck Was Frantic When Her Ducks Fell Through a Sewer Grate

By
M Dowling
-
2
409

Nassau police officers rescued a group of ducklings Saturday after they fell through a sewer grate in Massapequa.

Authorities say they received a 911 call reporting an agitated mother duck walking dangerously into traffic on Old Sunrise Highway after her four ducklings fell into an approximately 8-foot-deep sewer.

Then they thought of a very clever solution!

The Sentinel was able to get an exclusive interview with Mama Duck, and this is what she had to say.

[Okay, we didn’t get an interview]

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter Prange
Peter Prange
25 minutes ago

Nice break from so much crushing news.
Great humor!
Thanks

1
Reply
elektradw
elektradw
25 minutes ago

great story give these officers a medal

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz