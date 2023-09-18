Why Is Impeachment Over the Border Ignored

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller was on Life, Liberty, and Levin Sunday evening, and you need to hear what he says. Miller wonders why we aren’t impeaching Joe Biden for destroying our borders instead of simply worrying about old crimes. Impeachment for treason at the border is cut and dry. Biden and his staff have ignored immigration law and are destroying national security and safety.

STEPHEN MILLER: “If you, as president of the United States, betray your country and you are complicit in grievous acts against that country, then that in and of itself is the basis for impeachment.

“Let’s be more concrete. What Joe Biden has done with the dissolution of our southern border, the eradication of our national sovereignty and the suspension of hundreds of pages of duly enacted immigration law satisfies every single condition of impeachment.

“You cannot have a president who is at war with his own country, who is sabotaging on a daily basis the safety, the sanctity, the security of his nation.

“And let’s be even more specific about this. Human trafficking is a felony. That is a high crime. If you human-traffic a single individual, you could go to jail for many years. How many people has Joe Biden trafficked? Millions. How many children has he smuggled into this country? Millions. How many people have died as a result of the drugs that he has let in through his willful and deliberate policy choices? Hundreds of thousands. High crime, by every one of those, is a basis to impeach and remove this man, and let’s have this debate. Let’s send it to the Senate on top of the bribery, on top of the influence peddling, on top of the tax crimes, on top of all of that, his complete and total betrayal of the American Republic?

NEW: We witnessed numerous illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage using ropes to scale the border wall, then run off into the desert without apprehension in Naco, AZ. A smuggler on the wall guided them.

There have been over 1.5 million gotaways under Biden admin. There are… pic.twitter.com/ZOS1se2ilw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 17, 2023

MARK LEVIN: “Beautifully said, and you know, Stephen Miller, you have a Biden regime that’s trying to put Donald Trump in prison for the rest of his life on almost 100 charges, really in every imaginable way, and then you have Senate Republicans who say where’s the evidence for even an impeachment. Where you’re distracting us. We’ve got all this great legislation we want to pass, and we have to save our own political butts and you people in the house with your impeachment inquiry, you’re going to ruin all of it for us. What do you say to them? Well, it’s always the same story, Mark, with Senate Republicans.

Note to sanctuary cities, counties and states: Stop your whining. You declared yourselves sanctuaries for illegal aliens while condemning those who think our laws should actually be enforced. You helped Biden unleash this historic disaster. Live with it.https://t.co/e0l4YkbgDc — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) September 17, 2023

STEPHEN MILLER: “This body in its luxurious slumber, resting peacefully, always waiting for some fight that never comes. Our Republic is being destroyed now before our very eyes. They are trying to put Donald Trump in prison for political dissent, for free speech violations, for thought crimes, for using the legal process to challenge an election, and they aren’t just, as you mentioned, just trying to put him in jail for two years or five years but for nearly 1000 years. They have more indictments against him than anyone would ever think to do in North Korea, Russia or any Banana Republic all around this world.

“This is pure fascism, and we’re sitting around saying, oh, let’s just keep everything nice and calm; let’s just wait for the election.

“I don’t remember when Donald Trump won in 2017, all of the Democrats saying, hey, let’s just be calm, let’s work with the guy, let’s just try and go along and get along, and we’ll deal with this in four years. They spent every waking moment trying to stop Donald Trump. Now you have an actual lawless president…

In interview w/ my good friend & colleague @Elex_Michaelson, Democratic presidential candidate @RobertKennedyJr says it’s time to close the border, and end catch & release. https://t.co/t9GXifX8lU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 16, 2023

Now you know why Lindsey Graham and others want more money for the “border” because their new arrivals will be here soon. https://t.co/H2sDw0GfLs — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) September 17, 2023

