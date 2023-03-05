Why Is Merrick Garland in Ukraine While We Go On a War Footing?

In case you didn’t hear, the US and EU might go on a war footing to send arms to Ukraine. It means we open factories to produce weapons, ammunition, and all things war.

This is a war that many believe should have never happened. Is a war footing stance going to fly as Americans increasingly realize what is happening?

Only 26% of Americans believe we should have a major role in the Ukraine War. Only 40% of Democrats and 17 % of Republicans want America to be fully involved.

AP Poll: Only 26% say Americans should have a major role in the Ukraine War, only 17% of Republicans pic.twitter.com/W1jbGMKVxp — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 22, 2023

WHY IS MERRICK GARLAND IN UKRAINE?

At the same time, US infrastructure is collapsing, our country is under invasion, and we are nearly $32 trillion in debt as foreign countries leave the petrodollar. Additionally, our leaders are incompetent.

Joe Biden recently went to Ukraine with $500 million for Mr. Zelensky, followed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen with $1.25 billion as an initial down payment of the $10 billion she promised. Then, US Attorney General Merrick Garland went to Ukraine, allegedly to help them plan their war crimes cases after they have won the war [that they are currently losing].

You are right if you think there is more to this than they say. When the US invaded countries, there was a global demand to try US leaders as war criminals. We know how that was handled. Nothing happened. We fought the idea of it.

It is immoral to decide guilt before the evidence, and the process are complete.

Garland has already pre-declared the guilt of certain individuals, despite conceding that this might be “inappropriate” for a supposed judicial actor who’d have some sort of role in carrying out any future proceedings pic.twitter.com/jNpVh9MgvF — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 4, 2023

Go to 26:40:



The hyperbole we hear every day is now part of our foreign affairs policies. They want to hold a Nuremberg trial as if Russians are Nazis. This is a war, not genocide. That’s simply not true.

There are the usual war atrocities on both sides, so we must end this war.

Garland should do his job and has no business being in Ukraine. Do you agree?

Garland, invoking the Holocaust, announced the US officially entered into a joint agreement with Poland and the Baltic States to prosecute Russian government officials. “We should look to the model established by the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg,” he declared pic.twitter.com/sjoqa5shYy — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 4, 2023

Will Americans tolerate their boys and girls drafted to fight in Ukraine and possibly occupy Russia?

Powerful words from @SteveDeaceShow promising civil disobedience if Biden tries to draft his son or daughter to fight in the Ukraine war Too many Americans are awake to what this pointless war is really about Corrupt elites being corrupt pic.twitter.com/7Jl42aauZQ — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 21, 2023

