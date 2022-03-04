WI Interim Report of Election 2020 Shows Evidence of Election Fraud

Last August, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos authorized the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), headed by retired state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, to investigate concerns about the 2020 election. Read the report for yourself below, but it alleges bribery and charges of preying on the elderly.

Gableman released two interim reports. The second report, issued on Tuesday, states, “Ultimately, WEC’s directives mandated that widespread “election fraud” be undertaken in relation to the November 2020 election.”

If true, it’s a horrific Banana Republic nightmare.

He vetted more than 90 nursing homes in five different counties before concluding there was “widespread election fraud at Wisconsin nursing homes in November of 2020.”

We believe that one. Having gone to nursing homes experiencing the fraud up close and personal, it’s very believable. The receptionists are instructed to not let Republican canvassers near the residents. When I did get into one area with severely mentally challenged people of all ages, the speakers were trashing Republicans and terrifying them. They helped them fill out the absentee ballots. There is more but this is the reason I personally believe this.

Special Counsel Gableman: Wisconsin Election Commission left a “trail of victims” There are 92,000 nursing home residents in Wisconsin “In the Zuckerberg 5 cities, in all of those counties those nursing homes reported a voting rate of 100%, anywhere in between 95% and 100%.” pic.twitter.com/1rbNZVBM1H — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 1, 2022

Mr. Gableman also found that $8.8 million in Zuckerberg grant funds directed solely to five Democratic strongholds in Wisconsin violated the state’s election code’s prohibition on bribery. He wrote, “The record created by public document requests shows that CTCL, a private company headquartered in Chicago, engaged in an election bribery scheme.”

THE REPORT

Osc Second Interim Report by MaurA on Scribd

