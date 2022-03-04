Drs Malone & McCullough Accuse CDC of Scientific Fraud

Drs. Robert Malone and Peter McCullough spoke publicly after the CDC admitted they have been hiding ‘vaccine’ data. In fact, they continue to hide data on boosters. Dr. Malone said the CDC has been spreading misinformation and are guilty of scientific fraud. The CDC is fully politicized. The doctors also discuss the latest from a Japanese study showing that not only do spike proteins become part of our DNA, but lipoid nanoparticles likely become part of the nucleus of our cells.

Dr. McCullough said the FDA and Pfizer are currently being sued for the release of their data. He said their reluctance to release this data should concern everyone. Dr. McCullough said the extraordinary increase in the number of illnesses among the military is concerning. The only thing that changed was the vaccine.

If Republicans take the Senate, there will be an investigation. Dr. McCullough asserts that medical professionals need to come clean. They need to decide what side of history they will come down on in this.

Dr. Malone is posting the Pfizer documents as they are released and asking for comments on Gettr.

Watch:

“This Is Scientific Fraud” | Dr. Malone and Dr. McCullough Condemn the CDC “There are going to be legal consequences, and I believe they have a choice. These government employees have been participating in hiding this data. They can either be defendants or they can be witnesses” pic.twitter.com/r4vPvE30qS — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 4, 2022

In this clip, Dr. McCullough discusses the issue further. So far, what’s not good so far is these lipoid nanoparticles go everywhere in the body and we knew that before. The spike protein is the other problem and it appears to damage organs, cause blood clotting, and more since it’s pathogenic. It gives the code to have our bodies make more of them, Dr. McCullough believes.

The genetic code travels to the nucleus and the belief is it’s permanent, he says. It was devised in a lab in Wuhan and 70% of Americans got the shots. If true, this is terrifying.

Watch:

Dr. Peter McCullough Raises Alarming News Concerning the Shots “The genetic code for the spike protein doesn’t just stay in the rough endoplasmic reticulum. In fact, it goes into the human nucleus. The belief is that it’s a permanent installation into human DNA.” pic.twitter.com/q0aJf9kXuz — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 2, 2022

Dr. Robert Malone just discussed the lipoid nanoparticles. Shocking if true.

Important!

Weinstein, Kirsch, and the inventor of mRNA technology, Dr. Malone, discuss the Japanese Pfizer documents recently released by FOIA. mRNA-lipid nanoparticles spread throughout the body and concentrating in various organs including the brain, ovaries, and spleen. pic.twitter.com/n9SIq9dtF1 — PerpetualValue (@PerpetualValue) June 17, 2021

Dr. McCullough has a number who possibly died from the shot.

Dr. Peter McCullough: “The estimate could be as high through December of 2021 that 187,000 may have died after the [shot].” pic.twitter.com/kDiUzj2GVT — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 1, 2022

Related