Will Smith Resigns from the Academy

“I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” Will Smith said in part in a statement on Friday.

This is probably a preemptive strike. The Academy was probably going to banish him or punish him in some humiliating way.

Smith said in a statement, via his representative, sent to PEOPLE, “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

He added, “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

The media is demonizing him and his wife. They’ve already gone too far. I’ll make my own decision.

