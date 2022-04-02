Sarah Palin Is Running for Congress

Sarah Palin announced Friday that she is running for Congress. Palin released a statement on Facebook announcing that she is running in the special election race to replace the late Republican Congressman Don Young who died in mid-March after almost 50 years in Congress.

“Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years,” Palin wrote. “I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America.”

I first entered politics 30 years ago, when I was elected to city council in Wasilla. I still live in Wasilla; my family is here; my son goes to school here. My heart will always be in Alaska, even when I’m representing this great state in Washington, D.C.

America is at a tipping point. As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight. The people of the great State of Alaska, like others all over the country, are struggling with out-of-control inflation, empty shelves, and gas prices that are among the highest in the world. We need energy security for this country, and Alaska can help provide that – but only if the federal government gets out of the way and lets the free market do what it does best.

At this critical time in our nation’s history, we need leaders who will combat the left’s socialist, big-government, America-last agenda. This country was built by heroes, and the radical left dishonors their legacies by opening our borders to illegal immigrants, mortgaging our children’s future, and selling out our nation’s interests to the highest bidder.

I’m in this race to win it and join the fight for freedom alongside other patriots willing to sacrifice all to save our country.

That will make the Left happy. They’ll have another person they can torment.

Will they resurrect Tina Fey. This time nasty Tina will do a skit with fake Sarah saying, “I can see Putin from my window.”

Related