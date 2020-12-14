Will this all go away at high noon on January 20th?

By
M. Dowling
-
0

So, do you think the riots, I mean peaceful protests, will go away at high noon on January 20th? What do you think? We think it’s unlikely since the perpetrators made it clear that they will not stop. How do Democrats now turn off the spigot?

Joe Biden has not met with the communist heads of Black Lives Matter, and they are not happy about it. The BLM leaders mentioned that they helped get him elected, and they expect a lot in return. They were his army. Perhaps they have outlived their usefulness. Unfortunately for the USA, he and his Democrat allies opened the Gates of Hell.

The Democrat policies are too weak, too pro-criminal, and too pro-communist. They won’t work.

As a result, we will watch this disease spread. For example, you will find Antifa and BLM chapters in at least hundreds of our colleges and universities.

THE DISINTEGRATION OF OUR CITIES

The foolish people in charge in Portland, and Oregon in general, are negotiating with the domestic terrorists, aka communists and anarchists, Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Instead of just letting the police do their job and move them out, the officials reached an agreement with the commies to remove the barriers so people can drive down the busy street.

Andy Ngo said they hadn’t yet released the details of the agreement, but the area is absolutely trashed.

Why are they negotiating with these people? It’s ridiculous. These are the policies that will keep them going and growing.

PORTLAND

THE CAPITAL

Antifa came out in DC only to be met by many defenders of the Americans who marched for Trump. They actually went to the police for help. That would be the police they hope to defund.

Here’s Antifa attacking the police:

 

SACRAMENTO

This is Sacramento, which reporter Andy Ngo calls Portlandia.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.