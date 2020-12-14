Will this all go away at high noon on January 20th?

So, do you think the riots, I mean peaceful protests, will go away at high noon on January 20th? What do you think? We think it’s unlikely since the perpetrators made it clear that they will not stop. How do Democrats now turn off the spigot?

Joe Biden has not met with the communist heads of Black Lives Matter, and they are not happy about it. The BLM leaders mentioned that they helped get him elected, and they expect a lot in return. They were his army. Perhaps they have outlived their usefulness. Unfortunately for the USA, he and his Democrat allies opened the Gates of Hell.

The Democrat policies are too weak, too pro-criminal, and too pro-communist. They won’t work.

As a result, we will watch this disease spread. For example, you will find Antifa and BLM chapters in at least hundreds of our colleges and universities.

THE DISINTEGRATION OF OUR CITIES

The foolish people in charge in Portland, and Oregon in general, are negotiating with the domestic terrorists, aka communists and anarchists, Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Instead of just letting the police do their job and move them out, the officials reached an agreement with the commies to remove the barriers so people can drive down the busy street.

Andy Ngo said they hadn’t yet released the details of the agreement, but the area is absolutely trashed.

Why are they negotiating with these people? It’s ridiculous. These are the policies that will keep them going and growing.

PORTLAND

The city of Portland has negotiated with the BLM-antifa at the autonomous zone and reached an agreement. The details of that deal aren’t known but antifa have now agreed to let the barricades come down. The area is absolutely trashed. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 14, 2020

Reporters trying to cover the antifa autonomous zone in north Portland have been repeatedly intimidated, threatened, harassed and even assaulted. https://t.co/aUKYwtFSxA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 14, 2020

THE CAPITAL

Antifa came out in DC only to be met by many defenders of the Americans who marched for Trump. They actually went to the police for help. That would be the police they hope to defund.

Chaotic scenes in DC as person carries knife into violent political street brawl. At least one person ends up stabbed. pic.twitter.com/dLDDgi855X — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2020

Here’s Antifa attacking the police:

BLM-antifa faced off @DCPoliceDept officers in violent street clash yesterday at pro-Trump rally in the Capitol. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/ZJVIYOo8xJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2020

SACRAMENTO

This is Sacramento, which reporter Andy Ngo calls Portlandia.

Using sticks and pepper spray, a mob of masked antifa engaged in a violent fight against a man in Sacramento, Cal. yesterday. Video by @SRodd_CPR: pic.twitter.com/6URUFIvbiO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2020

Antifa black bloc chased a man into an alley in Sacramento, Cal. and beat him with weapons yesterday. Their comrades tried to stop journalists from filming. Video by @SRodd_CPR: pic.twitter.com/le0xliOlsj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2020