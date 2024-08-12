Will Waltz’ Connection a With Radical Imam & Somali Grifters Mute Pro-Hamas Rioters?

Could the Democrat vetting of Gov. Tampon Tim Walz possibly be this bad? It’s been less than a week, and every day, another new supremely unflattering story pops up.

We have Tim’s embellished military record leading to claims of stolen valor, his forcing tampons into 4th-grade boys’ bathrooms, letting Minneapolis burn, establishing COVID snitch lines, keeping kids out of schools, along with tanking math and reading test scores, even as per-student spending spiked.

And to this politically toxic mix, we add Walz’s relatively cozy relationship with radical Imam Asad Zaman, who, as the Sentinel reported, celebrated Hamas’ Oct. 7th slaughter and promoted a film popular among Neo-Nazis glorifying Adolf Hitler. More recently, we learned that Timid Timmy allowed Somali grifters to basically heist $250 million from a “needy children” fund. Petrified at being called a racist, the “useful idiot” demurred and allowed the scam to continue.

So maybe that’s the role he’s designed to play for Democrats, who are rightfully nervous about pro-Hamas riots disrupting their convention and exploding on college campuses.

As governor, Tim Walz has proven to be the radical “useful idiot” who befriended a virulently anti-Semitic Imam and bent the knee to Somali scammers. Perhaps Dems are hoping the rioters will consider the sway he can have as VP and mute some of their destruction of property and assaults on Jews and law enforcement.

All they have to do is dial things back some so a compliant press can describe lower-decibel riots as “mostly peaceful protests.” That’s a small price to pay if it means Waltz and fellow extremist Kamala Harris are handed the ultimate reins of power.

Not sure it will work, though. In the French Revolution, after a while, they began beheading their own.