Progressives Are Very Angry with Pro-Israel Group Over Cori Bush

Progressives are very angry at AIPAC that they helped defeat the anti-Semite communist Cori Bush. Their anger is “growing,” says The Hill.

Fellow Democrat Wesley Bell unseated Bush in a primary where AIPAC spent aggressively against her. Just weeks prior, the group poured $15 million in a primary to defeat anti-Semite Rep. Jamaal Bowman (Communist D-N.Y.). Both races taken together, AIPAC invested nearly $24 million to take out two of the most prominent Black members of the left-wing cohort.

It has nothing to do with the color of their skin. That nonsense is getting old.

“She was such a fighter for everyday people,” said one progressive organizer who was cheering for both Bush’s and Bowman’s reelection efforts.

“Now all that district has is a Democratic nominee who has proven that his loyalty rests with big money interests that don’t give a damn about hungry babies in St. Louis,” the progressive said.

Right, anonymous progressive organizer, she was a defender as she took away their police. Bush was defunding the police, hurting the poor people of color, while she spent tens of thousands on private security.

Unfortunately, AIPAC supported candidates who are also progressive.

Progressives now plan to do something about AIPAC donations so they can no longer. make those generous contributions. They are doing it for “democracy” sake but only do it when they are on the losing end.

Gosh, I can’t understand why the voters of Missouri rejected Cori Bush and fired her. I mean, she seems so level headed, reasonable and professional. pic.twitter.com/i16Xi58L9E — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) August 7, 2024

It’s very sad that the “Ferguson Effect” is very real. “Hands up don’t shoot” was all a lie… promulgated by Cori Bush who ended up getting elected to Congress off of that lie.

But the violence against police continues ten years later.

We must restore law and order. We must… https://t.co/dLykLYVQTl — Mark Alford (@markalfordkc) August 11, 2024