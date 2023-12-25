With Borders Open, They Come to Attack, Get Welfare, & Disrupt Society

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

We should watch Europe to see what we are in for as we bring in people who come for welfare, to attack us, and have no values in common with Americans.

An Islamist terror cell plotted numerous attacks across Europe this holiday season. Four Islamists linked to a terror cell were arrested by Austrian authorities this week.

German newspaper Bild earlier reported that security authorities in Austria, Germany, and Spain had received indications an Islamist group wants to carry out attacks during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Arrests were made.

“Due to the current threat assessment of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the still elevated terrorist alert level, there is an overall increased risk during the Christmas holidays in Austria,” the Vienna police said in a statement.

“As terrorist organizations across Europe have called for attacks on Christian events, in this context – especially around December 24 – security authorities have stepped up security measures in public places in Vienna and the federal states. In particular, the security of vulnerable places and objects is being strengthened,” the statement said.

As these threats continue, our borders are wide open, and the barbarians are inside the gates, collecting welfare and threatening to kill Jews. When they get done with Jews, they’ll come for the rest of us.

Islamofascists have joined with the radical communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

They’re coming for welfare, and have zero interest in assimilating. If you like this, thank a Democrat.

This freak was very happy about the horrific abuse inflicted on innocent civilians in Israel.

They destroy Christian holidays and any holiday they can.

They are illegally blocking highways.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments