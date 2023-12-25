With Borders Open, They Come to Attack, Get Welfare, & Disrupt Society

We should watch Europe to see what we are in for as we bring in people who come for welfare, to attack us, and have no values in common with Americans.

An Islamist terror cell plotted numerous attacks across Europe this holiday season. Four Islamists linked to a terror cell were arrested by Austrian authorities this week.

German newspaper Bild earlier reported that security authorities in Austria, Germany, and Spain had received indications an Islamist group wants to carry out attacks during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Arrests were made.

“Due to the current threat assessment of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the still elevated terrorist alert level, there is an overall increased risk during the Christmas holidays in Austria,” the Vienna police said in a statement.

“As terrorist organizations across Europe have called for attacks on Christian events, in this context – especially around December 24 – security authorities have stepped up security measures in public places in Vienna and the federal states. In particular, the security of vulnerable places and objects is being strengthened,” the statement said.

As these threats continue, our borders are wide open, and the barbarians are inside the gates, collecting welfare and threatening to kill Jews. When they get done with Jews, they’ll come for the rest of us.

Islamofascists have joined with the radical communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Thousands of leftists & mass-migration supporters protest in Paris after the government passed a law delaying migrants’ access to welfare benefits, limitations on bringing family members, introducing jail time for illegally entering & more restrictions. pic.twitter.com/A84AWQt32j — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) December 24, 2023

They’re coming for welfare, and have zero interest in assimilating. If you like this, thank a Democrat.

A record number of foreign national migrants are applying for and receiving official ID cards in New York City. The IDs can be used to help obtain additional taxpayer-funded services. Read: https://t.co/iZKjYLwisO — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) December 25, 2023

This freak was very happy about the horrific abuse inflicted on innocent civilians in Israel.

At a NYC pro-Hamas protest, Rudy Martinez says the Oct. 7 terrorist atrocities in Israel were one of the greatest days of his life. In 2017, Martinez authored an essay against whites in the student paper at @txst titled, “Your DNA is an abomination.”

pic.twitter.com/bDFrbZW232 — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) December 24, 2023

They destroy Christian holidays and any holiday they can.

Portland, Ore. — Pro-Palestine protesters try to disrupt shoppers at the Pioneer Place shopping center in downtown. pic.twitter.com/LcpIKXeL7J — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) December 24, 2023

They are illegally blocking highways.

Breaking: A highway close to Chicago O’Hare International Airport was blocked by pro-Palestine demonstrators just ahead of Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/GpWtZ5v4DW — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) December 24, 2023

