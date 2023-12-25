King Charles Pushes Climate Scam on Christ’s Birthday

King Charles, one of the biggest World Economic Forum (WEF) figureheads next to Pope Francis, made Christmas about the climate scam. The WEF has a king and a Pope to give them false credibility.

King Charles is an elitist who is a key operative in an insidious movement. He is a World Economic Forum (WEF) climate radical who backs the depopulation agenda—the arrogance of the man.

Only last year, he demanded a “war-like footing” in calling for sabotaging reliable energy resources to tackle the so-called climate crisis. As one of the biggest promoters of the Paris Climate Accords, he has helped push the UK to the brink of energy disaster.

He travels around on jets and yachts, preaching to the rest of us about giving up our simple pleasures and supporting The Great Reset.

“We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children,” said Charles, who earlier this month flew on his very spacious private aircraft to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28).

“During my lifetime, I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share,” said Charles, who has been serving as king since September 2022.

