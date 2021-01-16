Without any evidence, vile Dems accuse GOP of colluding to riot and spreading COV

Irresponsible Democrats are accusing their Republican colleagues of conspiring with rioters to attack the Capitol — without a scintilla of evidence.

Democratic lawmakers are accusing unnamed Republican lawmakers of conspiring with rioters before they attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election that senile Joe is alleged to have won.

[Not my president]

They presented no evidence and little information, but they did accuse Republicans of being cozy with violent fringe people and white nationalists.

Caveat: Democrats think all white Republicans are white supremacists.

JUST A VAGUE, RECKLESS ACCUSATION

Democrats did not directly name GOP lawmakers they suspected of being involved, citing ongoing investigations. Some suggested rioters seemed too good at navigating the building’s hallways and pointed out that there were unusually large groups of visitors the day before.

Anyone could get the floor plan, given me a break. Black lawmakers keep attacking the GOP and the Trump administration as racists. They say they weren’t surprised that many of those who raided the Capitol belong to right-wing hate groups and waved Confederate flags.

THEY ARE FALSELY CLAIMING THE ATTACK WAS RACIAL

One person was photographed with a Confederate flag.

“From the highest office in the land, Donald Trump provided white supremacists, right-wing extremists, and conspiracy theorists validation and free reign to spew hatred, bigotry, and racism, and yes – commit extreme violence,” Rep. crazy Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said in a statement Wednesday when she voted to impeach the president a second time. “Last year, he gave an order to the Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by,’ and that – they did.”

He didn’t give any such order.

Maxine has been lying and ranting against the Right since she took office. She’s also a racist.

Other members of the Congressional Black Caucus raised the specter of being targeted during the riot. One lawmaker was missing an iPad from a discreet office. Another said the panic buttons in her office had been ripped out before the riot.

There is NO evidence this was a race-based attack, none at all.

This is truly despicable.

THEY’RE BLAMING THE GOP FOR CATCHING COV

Democrats are also blaming the GOP for catching COVID — WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE. This is after accusing the President of killing 200,000 COV victims.

Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, and Brad Schneider of Illinois, claim, without evidence, that unmasked Republican legislators infected them with COVID-19 last week during the siege.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this unverified allegation has gone unchallenged by the press. In fact, journalists have repeated the charges verbatim as if it were proven, Becket Adams writes in a Washington Examiner op-ed.

“I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,” the congresswoman said.

SOME DEMS AND MEDIA ARE LIARS AND TROUBLEMAKERS

Jayapal and her colleagues don’t know where they caught the virus.

The article at the Examiner was an attack on Republicans, but at least Adams told the truth about this lie.

The Dems unverified allegations are being treated as fact by certain newsrooms. Journalists are even publishing running lists of the GOP lawmakers who failed to adhere properly to social distancing guidelines as a frenzied mob tore through the Capitol building.

The GOP under attack are:

Andy Biggs (Ariz.)

Mo Brooks (Ala.)

Michael Cloud (Texas)

Matt Gaetz (Fla.)

Paul Gosar (Ariz.)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.)

Doug LaMalfa (Calif.)

Markwayne Mullin (Okla.)

Scott Perry (Pa.)

Democrats and their media are corrupt.

