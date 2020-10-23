Witness Tony Bobulinski gives a compelling presser

Tony Bobulinski, the former business partner of Hunter Biden and James Gilliar in the Chinese energy company venture, gave a presser Thursday. He stated emphatically that Joe Biden was deeply involved in Hunter’s deals.

Bobulinski had first-hand knowledge and spoke to Joe Biden personally. Mr. Bobulinski came with three phones he used during that time period, which contained evidence of what appears to be criminal behavior.

Before he revealed this information, he was told they were all going down if he came forward. Still, he has the guts to do it. He’s not a Republican, not political, and has given only to a few Democrat campaigns.

He told a story of $5 million transferred directly to the Biden family.

His statements are compelling and very believable.

Watch:

Watch and wait:

WSJ edit page also obtained the Bobulinski emails/texts; we’ve been through them all. My coming column–online v. soon–will relay a disturbing story of Hunter, Joe and the Chinese. It’s quite something. Hold tight… — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 22, 2020