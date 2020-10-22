Biden lies, says intel community has cleared his family of wrongdoing

Joe Biden claimed that the “vast majority” of the intelligence community has concurred that there is “no basis at all” for corruption allegations against him and his son Hunter Biden.

That is absurd.

He said, “And, you know, and all and the vast majority of the intelligence people have come out and said, there’s no basis at all.”

The FBI is looking into Hunter’s laptop, and we know it’s tied to money laundering. The evidence is just coming out, and the Senate has just begun to investigate.

Of course, if Biden wins, all the corruption gets swept under the carpet.

On Tuesday, the FBI and the Department of Justice agreed with DNI Ratcliffe that the information released about Biden and his troubled son Hunter was not Russian disinformation.

Biden continues to spread the lie that it’s part of a desperate smear campaign by the opposition.

The media is backing him up and refusing to report any of the facts, except for Fox News and the NY Post.

Hunter Biden: “It is impossible for me to be on any of the boards that I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the United States.” https://t.co/BdZy3OvI15 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 21, 2020

The Senate with Ron Johnson leading the charge certainly disagrees that the situation is resolved.

It’s a scandal in and of itself that the mainstream media is ignoring the vast web of conflicts of interest raised about the Biden family in our 87-page report. Read the report here: https://t.co/obf1Lougv6 pic.twitter.com/8wUVTo5Gyl — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 20, 2020

Biden’s response to this is, “Ron should be ashamed of himself.” Then he quoted betrayer and anti-Trumper Mitt Romney, claiming “there’s no basis to this.”