Woke Republicans cancel Columbus, give you Juneteenth

Woke* Senators Ron Johnson and James Lankford sponsored a bill to eliminate Columbus Day and add Juneteenth. Juneteenth was never a holiday and Barack Obama never tried to make it one. He never tweeted about it.

If their bill becomes law, it will become the new July 4th and will replace it. It’s close to July 4th and will compete. All the stars and corporations will convert it into the new July 4th and another remembrance of how evil the USA is.

Columbus Day has been in effect since the beginning of our country — 1792. It’s a celebration of the nation itself.

Juneteenth celebrates emancipation, but at the same time, they say Abe Lincoln is a “white supremacist.”

This will demoralize Americans, but Lankford and Johnson don’t care.

Let the senators know you won’t stand for it, send an email, tweet, Facebook them, do something before it’s too late.

This clip with Tucker and Mark Steyn puts it all in perspective.

*Woke: A word currently used to describe ” consciousness ” and being aware of the truth behind things “the man” doesn’t want you to know i.e. classism, racism, and any other social injustices…