Woke U of M teaches words like ‘picnic, brown bag, man’ are racist for only $66K a year tuition

The University of Michigan has a “Words Matter Task Force” (WMTF). Parents pay $66,000 a year for out-of-state children to be told they can’t use words like “picnic,” “brown bag,” and “blacklist.”

“To effectively communicate with customers, it is important for ITS [Information and Technology Services] to evaluate the terms and language conventions that may hinder effective communication, harm morale, and deliberately or inadvertently exclude people from feeling accepted to foment a healthy and inclusive culture,” the task force said in a memo.

They not only have dozens of words you can’t use, but they have suggestions for alternatives. Instead of picnic, say “gathering,” and instead of “brown bag,” you can say “lunch and learn.”

“Lunch and learn” is completely unclear.

THEY’RE NOT EVEN KNOWLEDGEABLE

The lunatics think ‘picnic’ is tied to lynchings, but it’s actually a 17th-century French word with no relationship to lynchings, The Daily Mail reported it just means ‘gatherings.”

The task force also said “off the reservation” should be replaced with “outside the norms” or “rogue.”

“Low-hanging fruit” is also banned.

“For African-Americans, if you say ‘low-hanging fruit,’ we think lynching,” said Mae Hicks-Jones, an adjunct faculty member of Elgin Community College in Illinois.

“Grandfathered” is also racist, she said, according to a report in the College Fix. To Hicks-Jones, the phrase is reminiscent of a grandfather clause. She says that gave privileged white people’s right to vote over black people during the Jim Crow South. [Jim Crow laws were put in place by Democrats]

DON’T CALL ME ‘SWEETIE’

Other unacceptable words are “men, men, guys, gals, honey, crazy, sweetie,” and on and on it goes. The alternatives are even more ridiculous. No one will know what we are talking about if we adopt this lunacy.

Then there’s L’Oreal. The largest cosmetics company in the world announced that it would remove words like “whitening,” “fair,” and “lightning.”

“The L’Oreal Group has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightning from all its skin evening products,” the French cosmetics giant said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

This is lunacy.