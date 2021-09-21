Woke WA is looking to staff an isolation and quarantine facility

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Washington State is looking for staff to man their WOKE State Isolation and Quarantine facility. Their vision is equity and optimal health for all and to improve the health of the people of Washington.

Yes, they can.

Their ideal candidate is a collectivist who is outward when people aren’t collaborative. Read between the lines on the job description.

This is what they are doing in Australia and other countries. We look at them with curiosity but it’s part of a global effort it seems. We are right behind.

This is tyranny unless they have some excuse I couldn’t think of at the moment.


1 COMMENT

  1. This should be interesting and egalitarian.
    Midgets, trannies, jugglers, mimes, clown cars, 400 pound yass kweens, furries, I want it all in the spirit of unity and equity.
    Yes we can!

