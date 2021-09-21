Woke WA is looking to staff an isolation and quarantine facility

















Washington State is looking for staff to man their WOKE State Isolation and Quarantine facility. Their vision is equity and optimal health for all and to improve the health of the people of Washington.

Yes, they can.

Their ideal candidate is a collectivist who is outward when people aren’t collaborative. Read between the lines on the job description.

This is what they are doing in Australia and other countries. We look at them with curiosity but it’s part of a global effort it seems. We are right behind.

This is tyranny unless they have some excuse I couldn’t think of at the moment.

SHOCKING: Washington State Department of Health is interviewing candidates come September 21 to work at their new Isolation and Quarantine facilities. pic.twitter.com/9FvsvDHtWB — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 19, 2021

